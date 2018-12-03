Latest Jobs – SME Sales Executive – Redzone Recruitment

Our client seeks a SME Sales Executive. You will be working with a high-profile energy supplier, operating in the commercial sector within the UK.

This is an excellent opportunity to join an organisation offering fantastic opportunities, career prospects and employee benefits.

Key Accountabilities

You will be responsible for the retention of the existing customer base and growing the Portfolio by securing new business (Gas & electricity).

Prospecting of outbound sales, lead generation and Cross Selling to new and existing customers.

Contracting the SME renewals portfolio to ensure financial targets are achieved.

Manage any customer complaints to resolution.

Build a portfolio of customers.

To use own initiative to develop new sales leads.

Ensure that all processes and procedures adhere to the SME Sales Quality programme

Personal Specification

A logical thought process to negotiate & sell.

A proven track record in direct sales.

Ability to show personal development within a sales environment.

Computer literate

Excellent MS Excel skill

Excellent organisational skills to manage calls, maintain records, notes and a diary

Ability to work on own, demonstrating drive and initiative

Team player, willing to share ideas and techniques with other team colleagues.

