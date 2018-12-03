Latest Jobs

Latest Jobs – SME Sales Executive – Redzone Recruitment

Salary – £20,000 – £25,000
Geography – Leeds

Short Fuse

By Freddie Rand
Monday 3 December 2018
Image: Redzone Recruitment

Our client seeks a SME Sales Executive. You will be working with a high-profile energy supplier, operating in the commercial sector within the UK.

This is an excellent opportunity to join an organisation offering fantastic opportunities, career prospects and employee benefits.

Key Accountabilities

  • You will be responsible for the retention of the existing customer base and growing the Portfolio by securing new business (Gas & electricity).
  • Prospecting of outbound sales, lead generation and Cross Selling to new and existing customers.
  • Contracting the SME renewals portfolio to ensure financial targets are achieved.
  • Manage any customer complaints to resolution.
  • Build a portfolio of customers.
  • To use own initiative to develop new sales leads.
  • Ensure that all processes and procedures adhere to the SME Sales Quality programme

Personal Specification

  • A logical thought process to negotiate & sell.
  • A proven track record in direct sales.
  • Ability to show personal development within a sales environment.
  • Computer literate
  • Excellent MS Excel skill
  • Excellent organisational skills to manage calls, maintain records, notes and a diary
  • Ability to work on own, demonstrating drive and initiative
  • Team player, willing to share ideas and techniques with other team colleagues.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast