Latest Jobs – SME Sales Executive – Redzone Recruitment

Our client seeks a SME Sales Executive. You will be working with a high-profile energy supplier, operating in the commercial sector within the UK.
This is an excellent opportunity to join an organisation offering fantastic opportunities, career prospects and employee benefits.
Key Accountabilities
- You will be responsible for the retention of the existing customer base and growing the Portfolio by securing new business (Gas & electricity).
- Prospecting of outbound sales, lead generation and Cross Selling to new and existing customers.
- Contracting the SME renewals portfolio to ensure financial targets are achieved.
- Manage any customer complaints to resolution.
- Build a portfolio of customers.
- To use own initiative to develop new sales leads.
- Ensure that all processes and procedures adhere to the SME Sales Quality programme
Personal Specification
- A logical thought process to negotiate & sell.
- A proven track record in direct sales.
- Ability to show personal development within a sales environment.
- Computer literate
- Excellent MS Excel skill
- Excellent organisational skills to manage calls, maintain records, notes and a diary
- Ability to work on own, demonstrating drive and initiative
- Team player, willing to share ideas and techniques with other team colleagues.
