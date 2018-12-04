ExxonMobil to power Texan oil basin with wind and solar

US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil is teaming up with Danish renewable energy firm Ørsted to power its Permian oil field with 500MW of renewables.

The site in Texas will be home to 250MW of wind and 250MW of solar power, thanks to two power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Ørsted said pairing wind and solar contracts was likely the direction onshore renewables would take in the future, adding the combined technology approach can maximise the availability of power and reduce drop-off in generation.

The firm added it can also offer increased synergy for long-term operations and capital expenditure.

The 250MW of solar power will be taken from a 350MW project already underway in the region, which is expected to be completed midway through 2021.

The wind will be sourced from the Sage Draw wind farm, which is scheduled to be completed by early 2020 – the PPA will have a duration of 12 years.

A spokesperson for ExxonMobil said: “We frequently evaluate opportunities to diversify our power supply and ensure competitive costs.”