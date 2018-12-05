Finnish firms team up to finish plastic straw pollution

Two Finnish companies have joined forces to develop renewable and biodegradable straws to combat global plastic pollution.

Stora Enso, one of the world’s largest pulp and paper makers and local start-up Sulapac’s straws are based on bio composite material, made of wood and natural binders, designed to be recycled via industrial composting and biodegrade in marine environments.

They are targeted to go on sale in the second quarter of 2019.

The news comes after the European Commission announced plans to ban single-use plastic items such as straws and cotton buds to tackle marine pollution.

Suvi Haimi, Founder and CEO of Sulpac said: “This is the world’s most sustainable straw that can be produced on an industrial scale.

“Billions of plastic straws are produced and used every week. This straw has the potential to be a true game changer.”