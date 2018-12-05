New EU rules to prevent and prepare for power supply crisis

The EU has endorsed a new framework of rules on how to prevent, prepare for and manage electricity crisis situations.

The rules, under which a common methodology to identify risks will be developed, are expected to make it easier for member states to help each other if there was a power crisis.

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) will draw up regional crisis scenarios and identify the most relevant risks for each region – and member states will be required to put together a risk-preparedness plan, including both national and regional measures.

As Europe’s electricity system is increasingly interconnected, the consequences of electricity crises sparked, for example, by extreme weather conditions, malicious attacks or a fuel shortage, could easily extend beyond national borders.

The EU Council said a “clearly defined assistance mechanism” between member states will be introduced so cross-border assistance can be provided rapidly in the event of an electricity crisis.

Elisabeth Köstinger, Federal Minister for Sustainability and Tourism and President of the Council added: “Today we have taken another important step towards completing the Energy Union. This new regulation makes it easier for member states to assist each other in the event of an electricity crisis. We will be better prepared and there will be fewer electricity cuts at peak times.

“I am confident that this agreement will pave the way for a rapid and successful outcome to the negotiations on the other files in the Electricity Market Design package.”