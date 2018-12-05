UK ‘needs more ingenuity, technology and progressive policies’

More ingenuity, more technology, more forward-thinking and more progressive policies are needed for the UK to overcome a number of challenges being faced.

That’s the verdict from Martin Pibworth, Wholesale Director at SSE, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose at Energy Live Expo 2018 in October.

He said people in the energy sector and from across the country as a whole should be proud but not arrogant or complacent, because there are “a lot of challenges left to come”.

He noted the importance of remembering that the UK energy sector has come a long way, evidenced by its world-leading success with offshore wind generation and the challenging but progressive smart meter rollout currently in effect.

He suggested “wherever you look”, the country is making big strides for progress.