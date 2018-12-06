Latest Jobs – Commercial Account Manager – Redzone Recruitment

Our client – an energy supplier, is seeking a Commercial Account Manager to join their Sales department. As part of a B2B sales team, you will develop and grow business opportunities and respond to tenders provided by Third Party Intermediaries. You will strive to improve relationships with existing TPIs and develop and grow relationships with new consultants and customers directly.

Key activities:

Be responsible for new business and existing client renewals

Ensure contract quality standards are adhered to at all times

Convert prospects into completed sales and build long term pipelines

Develop and maintain relationships with TPIs

Ensure CRM system is updated

Proactively help to develop new and improved processes

Represent the business in a professional manner

Deliver consistent and quality feedback on competitor prices and propositions

Person Specification:

Proven sales track record working in a fast paced environment (preferably energy supplier or energy TPI).

Used to working to daily/weekly/monthly sales targets.

Experience of managing pipeline of opportunities from prospect to sale

Knowledge of B2B sales cycle.

It is essential that you demonstrate can draw conclusions from complex data.

You will be commercially aware with excellent communication and negotiation skills.

You will have a competitive nature with the drive to deliver sales targets whilst being delivery focused and meeting deadlines.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.