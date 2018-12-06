The Energy Live Personality Awards is here!

The much-awaited second edition of the glamorous Energy Live Personality Awards (ELPA) is finally here!

The excitement is mounting as the winners of awards, including Rising Star, Industry Advocate, Energy Saver of the Year and ELN Personality of the Year, will be revealed at a glittering ceremony aboard the Silver Sturgeon tonight.

More than 250 people from across industry will attend the exclusive black-tie event, taking a cruise on the River Thames with an after-show party to end the night.

Awards also include Sales Squad of the Year, Marketing Comms Team of the Year, Energy Manager of the Year, Diversity Pioneers and Customer Service Team of the Year.

We’re all excited here at ELN towers – but who will win the accolades?

ELN Editor Sumit Bose said: “The team and I are very excited to celebrate the personalities in the industry once again and the quality of entries were even bigger and better this year. A huge thank you to everyone who entered and good luck to the finalists.

“I look forward to seeing you at the fabulous ceremony and the best party in the industry this Christmas!”

Do share your thoughts and photos on Twitter using the hashtag #ELPA2018.

See you all tonight!