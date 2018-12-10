Co-op partners with DNV GL to forecast community energy demand

DNV GL has partnered with Co-op Energy to provide advanced forecasting of renewable energy assets to more than 50 community energy projects across the UK.

The data and classification firm aims to provide knowledge and expertise for gigawatt scale renewable energy projects to help Co-op Energy provide the most efficient service to its customers, buy and build more sites and offer fairer prices.

Co-op Energy claims it is the leading supporter of community energy in the UK, supplying more than 400,000 customers.

DNV GL expects global electricity production to surge, with renewable sources powering an estimated 80% of global demand in 2050 – this growth will mean decentralised renewable energy generation, such as community projects, will be vital.

The forecasting services outlined under the agreement will mean supply and demand can be more accurately matched, which the businesses say will be critical.

Mark Billsborough, Head of Hedging and Renewables at Co-op Energy said: “We’re pleased to be working with DNV GL, which is able deliver industry-leading services and expertise to provide accurate forecasts for our renewables portfolio.

“Investing in these services is part of our ongoing commitment to the community energy sector and helps us to maintain our position as the UK’s leading supporter of community-owned low carbon energy.”