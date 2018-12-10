Merlin Entertainment buys a ticket for renewable future

Ecotricity has signed a deal to power Merlin Entertainments’ attractions around the UK with renewable electricity.

The terms of the year-long agreement dictate the green energy supplier will use wind and solar power to generate electricity for sites including Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventure, Thorpe Park, LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, The Coca-Cola London Eye, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE Centres.

The energy firm will also support Merlin’s sustainability and procurement specialists as they investigate building their own green energy generation and storage assets at a number of its locations.

The company ultimately aims to save money, significantly reduce its carbon footprint and perhaps one day become self-sufficient.

Dale Vince, Founder of Ecotricity, said: “We’re proud to be working with Merlin Entertainments in the UK. It’s a critical time for businesses to make a switch to renewable power.

“The UN says we have just 12 years to save the planet to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Energy from fossil fuels are the biggest cause of climate change, so green energy is the simple answer and a fantastic place to start on the journey towards sustainability.”