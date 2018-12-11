Siemens Gamesa secures 201MW turbine order

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) is to supply Enel Russia with 201MW of its wind turbines under the terms of a new agreement.

The deal will see the firm supply, install and commission 57 turbines at the Kola wind farm in Murmansk, which is due to be commissioned in 2021.

The contract includes operation & maintenance services during the first two years with an option to extend.

SGRE also agreed to supply Enel Russia’s Azovskaya project with 90MW of turbines in October – the firm says the projects will help to develop renewable energy resources in the region, which has a target of reaching 3.3 GW of installed wind capacity by 2024.

Steven Pryor, CEO Onshore North Europe & Middle East region at SGRE, said: “We are proud to announce this second big contract in Russia and to continue the successful cooperation with Enel.

“Siemens Gamesa is well under way to establishing a strong position in the growing Russian renewables market. We have introduced modern technology and we have taken important steps to ensure local content requirements.”