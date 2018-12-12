Latest Jobs – Head of Business Growth – Redzone Recruitment

Our client is an energy services business with a 10 year track record of strong growth. The company is led by its dynamic founder who is also the Chief Executive Officer. With ambitious growth plans for the company, the position of Head of Business Growth has been created. With over 30 staff, head count is expected to increase significantly over the next 2 – 3 years.

Job Purpose

The Head of Business Growth holds responsibility for the group business development strategy and activity. Marketing across the group is in its infancy and requires an experienced head of function to create and implement a plan which drives high levels of business growth. You will be responsible for determining the most effective channels and campaigns for delivery in both the short and long range, targeted toward existing and new markets as we seek to significantly increase our customer base in a profitable manner.

Person Specification

Proven track record of success in senior sales and marketing roles.

Managing field-based sales teams.

Experience of utilising marketing to increase brand awareness, generate leads and support the sales process.

High organisational and motivational leadership skills, a strong people leader.

Excellent communication skills across all levels.

Energetic, with drive, passion and tenacity: driven to succeed, following through on commitments made.

Focused on the detail.

Confident, driven and dynamic leader.

Entrepreneurial mindset with the ability to spot original marketing opportunities.

Ability to manage multiple, cross functional projects

