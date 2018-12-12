Latest Jobs – Senior Broker Executive – SME Broker Services

Company: SME Broker Services
Department: Data Department
Hours: 36 Hours Per Week (Monday to Thursday 09:00-18:00, Friday 09:00-13:00)
Location: Worcester
Salary: £15,000 – £20,000 DOE, plus 10% commission
Reporting To: Will Green
HR Contact: Sophie De Souza (01905 700 159, [email protected])
Role and Responsibilities:
- Understanding the needs of your clients.
- Building rapport and good working relationships.
- Negotiating with other brokers to find the best price and product for your clients.
- Meeting and exceeding sales targets.
- Generating leads and closing deals.
- Managing after care and your clients continuing needs.
Qualifications and Education Requirements:
The successful candidate will have experience in B2B sales or lead generation and have desire to succeed in a 360 sales role.
Personal Traits:
Due the dynamics of our highly educated team we are looking for another approachable friendly team member that can help keep office morale high whilst keeping a professional and intellectual demeanour.
