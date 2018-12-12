Latest Jobs – Senior Broker Executive – SME Broker Services

Company: SME Broker Services

Department: Data Department

Hours: 36 Hours Per Week (Monday to Thursday 09:00-18:00, Friday 09:00-13:00)

Location: Worcester

Salary: £15,000 – £20,000 DOE, plus 10% commission

Reporting To: Will Green

HR Contact: Sophie De Souza (01905 700 159, [email protected])

Role and Responsibilities:

Understanding the needs of your clients.

Building rapport and good working relationships.

Negotiating with other brokers to find the best price and product for your clients.

Meeting and exceeding sales targets.

Generating leads and closing deals.

Managing after care and your clients continuing needs.

Qualifications and Education Requirements:

The successful candidate will have experience in B2B sales or lead generation and have desire to succeed in a 360 sales role.

Personal Traits:

Due the dynamics of our highly educated team we are looking for another approachable friendly team member that can help keep office morale high whilst keeping a professional and intellectual demeanour.

