Government-funded residential EV charging points to go smart from July 2019

All government-funded home charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) must feature smart technology from July 2019.

The move announced today fulfils the commitment laid out in the Road to Zero Strategy published earlier this year and means charging stations must be capable of being remotely accessed, as well as able to receive, interpret and react to signals sent to them.

The government says smart charging can help to reduce high peaks of electricity demands, minimising the cost of wide EV deployment with regards to grid infrastructure and keeping costs down for consumers by encouraging off-peak charging.

Grants available to install charging facilities at people’s homes and workplaces will be maintained at their current level of up to £500.

Roads Minister Jesse Norman said: “The government wants the UK to be the best place in the world to build and own an electric vehicle and through leadership and innovation it is paving the way to a zero emission future.

“We have already supported the installation of over 100,000 home charge-points. Now the measures announced today will give more people the opportunity to make the move to electric.”

The Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme has delivered more than 60,000 grants since it was set up in 2014.