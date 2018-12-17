All aboard for emissions savings!

A variety of innovative new technologies could help slash emissions from the shipping industry.

Many freight ships use the dirtiest forms of fossil fuel, with the industry emitting around one billion tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

A target to halve this by 2050 could be reached with help from companies such as Norsepower – the firm has developed a mechanical sail using a giant rotating cylinder to create a pressure difference and propel the entire ship.

This allows the main engine power to be reduced, saving around 400 tonnes of fuel a year per ship.

Mitsubishi has also developed a technology to reduce the carbon footprint of the sector – its air lubrication technology uses tiny air bubbles pumped through vents on hull of the ship to reduce friction and help a vessel move more easily through the water.