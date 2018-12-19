ENGIE signs 40-year low carbon deal with Newcastle City Council

ENGIE has signed a 40-year partnership with Newcastle City Council (NCC) to develop low carbon district energy schemes.

The energy, services and regeneration specialist will design, build, operate and maintain district energy projects, starting with the £20 million Newcastle Helix urban regeneration scheme.

The facility will be developed by Newcastle City Council, Newcastle University and Legal & General – it aims to form a major hub for scientific research and technology as well as 450 homes and half a million square feet of university, laboratory and office space.

ENGIE will use natural gas fired Combined Heat and Power (CHP) to provide all businesses and homes at the 24-acre site with affordable heat, providing estimated lifetime emissions savings of 30,650 tonnes.

Newcastle City Council’s Cabinet Member for Employment, Councillor Ged Bell, said: “This unique venture is an incredibly exciting opportunity that will provide affordable and sustainable heating solutions, advantageous to both local businesses and residents.”

The energy centre is expected to be operational from August 2019.