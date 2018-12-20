Latest Jobs – Category Strategy Manager – London Energy Project

Closing date 14/01/2019 23:59:00

Reference 3490358

Job Type Contract

Job Hours Full-time

Industry Logistics, Procurement, Distribution and Supply Chain

Location Greater London Haringey

Salary £52,092 – £55,284 per year +

Can you transform energy procurement in London and the South? Do you want to effect meaningful change within the public sector?

About London Energy Project

For local authorities, blue light services and NHS Trusts in London and the South, energy (and water) are non-avoidable expenditure valued at c. £500m p.a. spread over 50,000 sites. London Energy Project is an award-winning public sector shared service, whose principal focus is to work with these organisations and enable them to achieve better value for money, process efficiencies, social value and carbon reduction through innovation, working and buying together. As a team, we expect to challenge the status quo and find new solutions to entrenched problems to achieve the best results for our public sector customers.

About The Job

Working collaboratively with suppliers and stakeholders, you will be responsible for establishing mutually compatible objectives and a shared agenda that delivers improvement, innovation and value to all parties and ensures strategic alignment. In this high profile role, key tasks will include delivering or organising major, high value, pan-London procurements, ensuring strategic objectives such as delivering 100% green energy and opening up better employment and supply chain opportunities for local business are met, alongside keeping energy affordable and negotiating changes to current contracts. This role requires practical solutions but with equal measures of innovation, working with multiple customers and suppliers to ensure all of our contracts are optimised to innovate and deliver the greatest benefits possible.

About You

You should have relevant experience in procurement and category management within the utilities industry, ideally gained through working at management or management consultant levels in the public sector. Self-motivated and able to deliver results to timescales, act strategically but with an attention to detail and the ability to multitask, you will be able to overcome resistance to change, build consensus among customers, influence and negotiate improvements through the supply chain that deliver better quality and reduce costs.

This is a role which offers great career progression and networking opportunities. It is an opportunity to transform utilities procurement in London. It’s not for the faint-hearted. We offer a generous salary, flexible working and pension scheme.

To succeed in this role, postholder must:

Understand commercial elements of utility contracts, supplier management, OJEU procurement, negotiating remedial and improvement actions, etc.

Work to high standards and expect them from others, supporting others to achieve them

Be great communicators and be able to get on with people at all levels in other authorities/trusts

Lead by example and know how to influence, affect change and get the job done including getting the right outcome from suppliers

Have an excellent eye for detail, but see the big picture and work flexibly towards it

Be able to write high-quality reports, specifications, plans etc. and present material(s) to a varied audience and have good numeracy skills

Be able to juggle priorities in a fast moving and fast paced environment and be able to manage multiple projects and programmes effectively

This role is fixed term with the option to extend beyond 31st March 2020, subject to funding.

Interview Dates TBC 23, 25, 29 & 30 January 2019.

