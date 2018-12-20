Wood wins £52m Sellafield control systems contract

Energy services firm Wood has won a £52 million control systems contract at the Sellafield nuclear site in Cumbria, UK.

It will supply programmable digital control technologies over the course of a 10-year project, covering system and equipment design, manufacture and assembly, as well as obsolescence management and maintenance support.

The firm says it aims to help the site and its supply chain to deliver safe, sustainable and cost-effective solutions, using its experience from the nuclear, automotive and oil and gas sectors.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood Specialist Technical Solutions, said: “Our aim is to provide Sellafield Ltd with long-term supply chain capability and capacity, implementing standardised solutions, building innovation into design and delivery, managing obsolescence and reducing lifecycle costs.”

The firm recently won a nuclear waste disposal contract for the Dungeness A facility in Kent.