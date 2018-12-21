Abundance Investment smashes funding target with £1.5 million raised

Ethical finance platform Abundance Investment has raised £1.5 million, 130% of its original funding target.

The peer-to-peer platform raised a total of £1,575,586 using equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs, surpassing its £1.2 million goal.

The firm aims to offer investors the chance to benefit environment and society while earning fair financial returns – it claims the alternative finance sector is showing year-on-year growth rates of 100%.

The campaign attracted over 1000 unique investors, with the funds raised enabling the firm to bring more high-quality environmental and social investments to the platform.

In the last six years Abundance Investment has successfully raised £82 million to finance 34 green and socially useful projects, including wind farms, geothermal energy, tidal energy and social housing.

Abundance Co-Founder and Managing Director, Bruce Davis, said: “As investment specialists, we’re especially pleased by the strong response to our own share offer, which is a big vote of confidence in our mission.

“As the first ever regulated practitioner of crowdfunding it’s important to us that ordinary people can join us as shareholders. Creating an even bigger community of investors, not only in our projects but also in us, supports our work helping the transition to a cleaner, low carbon and socially beneficial economy.”