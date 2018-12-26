ENGIE joins Energy Switch Guarantee scheme

ENGIE has joined up to the Energy Switch Guarantee, an industry initiative to make switching energy supplier simpler, faster and safer.

The scheme aims to help consumers feel confident in switching – it requires signatories to report on their performance every quarter to show that they are compliant with the high standards of the guarantee.

The programme’s signatories must ensure switching is free with no disruption to service.

New figures show that more than 5.4 million customers have already switched to a new supplier so far this year.

Paul Roberts, Managing Director of ENGIE Home Energy, said: “Becoming a signatory of the Energy Switch Guarantee demonstrates ENGIE’s commitment to delivering the best possible experience from the moment that a customer decides to join ENGIE.

“We have worked hard to achieve the high standards required of a signatory and look forward to a long term involvement in the scheme.”