Ørsted donates £120,000 to community projects

Wind farm developer Ørsted has donated £120,000 to a range of community projects.

The energy giant is providing the funding to local organisations based around Liverpool Bay as part of the Burbo Bank Extension Community Fund.

Around £225,000 will be made available for community projects benefitting the local area each year for the expected 25-year lifetime of the Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farm.

The money will be used to support facilities such as children’s clubs, theatres and youth centres.

Natasha Nanuck, Ørsted’s Senior Stakeholder Advisor, said: “We established this fund as a way of giving back to the local community and on our seventh round of funding it’s great to again see a variety in the deserving organisations that will benefit from the fund, both in the Liverpool Bay area, where our brand new operations and maintenance base is located, and also from across the waters in North Wales where our onshore substation is situated.”