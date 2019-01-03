Sunny success for solar farm’s grid connection in Australia

A 10MW solar power plant in Queensland, Australia, has been successfully connected to the grid.

The 25-hectare facility in Northam was developed by EMC Lendlease, the joint venture between Carnegie subsidiary Energy Made Clean and an engineering, procurement and construction provider Lendlease.

China-based solar panel manufacturer Risen Energy supplied more than 30,000 modules to the facility, which is expected to feature battery storage add-ons in the future.

The site is estimated to be capable of generating 24GWh of clean electricity over the next 25 years.

Li Bin, General Manager of Risen Energy Australia, said: “Looking ahead, our company plans to invest in renewable energy projects totalling over 2GW in Australia and will continue to expand in the energy storage sector.”