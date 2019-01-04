EBRD issues €600m green bond

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has issued a €600 million (£540m) green bond.

The five-year offering is the first EUR-denominated bond the bank has released and its fourth benchmark-sized green bond.

The new issue is due on the 10th of January 2024 – more than two-thirds of the final deal was allocated to investors with a socially responsible investment focus.

Initially targeting a size of €500 million (£450m), EBRD said it also attracted demand from other ‘high quality’ investors, which saw the final order book exceed €680 million (£612m).

EBRD up-sized the transaction to €600 million (£540m) to satisfy demand.

Energy company SSE issued its second green bond totalling €650 million (£588m) last year.