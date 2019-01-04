Scotland set for first major water source heat pump project

Scotland is set for its first major water source heat pump project, in the form of the £250 million Queen’s Quay regeneration project in Clydebank.

The site will be connected to a district heating network to be delivered by Vital Energi.

It will initially see the installation of 5MW of water source heat pumps, which will take heat from the river Clyde to provide heating and hot water for the development.

The £15 million project will supply businesses and public buildings including West College Scotland, Clydebank Leisure Centre, the Town Hall and Clydebank Library, as well as 1,000 private homes and 200 homes for social rent.

Scott Lutton, Operations Manager for Vital Energi says: “Water source heat pumps are a low carbon technology which will become more effective in reducing emissions as the grid decarbonises and we hope that, when complete, it will prove an inspiration to other local authorities who want to reduce their carbon emissions.”