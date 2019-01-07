Third of Norway’s new cars go electric

Almost a third of new cars sold in Norway last year were pure electric.

New statistics from the Norwegian Road Federation (NRF) show the nation has hit a new world record share of zero emission cars as the country works towards ending sales of fossil-fueled vehicles by 2025.

Norway has encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by exempting battery-driven cars from many taxes and offering benefits such as free parking and charging points.

The proportion rose from 20.8% in 2017 and only 5.5% in 2013.

However, two-thirds of the 148,000 cars sold in Norway during 2018 were still powered entirely or partially by fossil fuels.

Nissan’s Leaf model was the top-selling electric car across the country last year.