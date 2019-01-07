Yorkshire Water invests almost £8m in treatment plants

Yorkshire Water invests £7.7 million in two wastewater treatment works in North Yorkshire.

The company is spending £5.2 million at a facility in Thirsk and £2.5 million at Bedale Wastewater Treatment Works to improve the quality of water returned to the local watercourses.

It forms part of a wider £70 million investment from Yorkshire Water to improve 196 kilometres of water courses across the county to meet new environmental targets on phosphorus removal.

Phosphorus is a normal part of domestic sewage and is naturally contained in soil, although it can lead to excessive algae growth and in turn, oxygen depletion of water.

Yorkshire Water Communications Advisor Mark Allsop said: “We’re committed to doing everything we can to improve our local environment and by completing this work we’ll exceed our target to reduce phosphorus and ensure the water we return to the environment is of the highest quality and deliver significant environmental benefits, and in particular to aquatic life.”