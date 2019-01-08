Fujifilm focuses on reducing climate risks

Fujifilm has pledged to report on its sustainability progress in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

The photography business said it plans to actively disclose information regarding the impact of climate change on business activities “from the perspectives of governance, strategy and risk management”.

The company suggested finding solutions for social issues often leads to opportunities for business growth.

Its environmental targets involve reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 30% by 2031, compared to 2013/2014 levels, as well as reducing society’s overall carbon dioxide emissions by 50 million tonnes through encouraging the wider use of low emission products and services.

The TCFD is a taskforce established by the Financial Stability Board, which consists of major international banks and financial regulation authorities.