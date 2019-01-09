Firm picked to build 40MW solar plant in Kenya

Solar developer and owner-operator Alten Africa has picked renewable energy firm Voltalia to build its 40MW solar plant in Kenya.

The Uasin Gishu project will be located in Eldoret and will have 40MW of installed capacity, accounting for 2% of the country’s total capacity.

Voltalia will carry out construction, operation and maintenance services on the plant, which will be made up of 161,000 panels spread across 100 hectares.

Scheduled for March 2020, it is expected to generate approximately 123.6GW of clean electricity every year, enough to meet the annual energy consumption needs of more than 824,000 people.

The Kenyan Government plans to provide universal electricity access by 2020.