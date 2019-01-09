Things are really getting cooking with solar oven tech

Things are really getting cooking with innovative solar oven technology.

GoSun has unveiled a range of ovens that can be powered directly by solar panels, slashing the emissions and energy usage associated with traditional cookers and barbecues.

The company says a user can cook a meal in about an hour using solar power, with the option of relying on electricity from a battery pack at night or in cloudy conditions.

It claims the lightweight and portable devices are entirely clean and renewable, boasting much higher efficiency credentials than traditional options.

The cookers are capable of baking, roasting or steaming meals in locations such as camp sites, gardens and parks.

Of course, what would an outside dinner be without a couple of cold drinks? The company also offers a solar-powered fridge.