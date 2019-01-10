Pulse acquires European Utility Management Ltd

Arrow is delighted to announce the acquisition of European Utility Management Ltd (EUM), an Energy broker specialising in Property Development and Management companies.

EUM will be integrated into Pulse Business Energy, the energy specialist division of Arrow.

London based EUM was founded by Stephen Perfect in 1998 and has successfully installed electricity and gas connections for temporary builders, landlord and commercial supplies, energy centres and domestic plots. The company also assists clients to minimise costs through bulk purchasing energy and reducing energy consumption.

All EUM employees will join Arrow, including Stephen who will become a member of the Pulse management team and play a key role in customer management.

We believe there will be strong benefits to EUM customers with the greater resources and manpower Pulse can offer, along with the integration of all customers into Pulse’s Energy Management System, POD.

Chris Russell, CEO of Arrow comments, “We’re delighted to welcome Stephen and his team on board and equally excited to bring their skill set and market specialism to Pulse. We believe EUM’s customer focus and passion is a great fit for Pulse and look forward to offering those customers access to POD and the highest levels of customer service”.

Kemp Little assisted Arrow on the acquisition.

Arrow is also pleased to announce its acquisition of Abica and PCR, leading providers of Telecoms and IT services with offices in Glasgow, further expanding Arrow’s presence in Scotland.

About Arrow

Arrow specialises in telephony, data, IT and energy solutions for businesses. It offers a diverse product range including hosted telephony and mobiles through to mobile device management, telephone systems, IT services, voice and data connectivity. The addition of business energy, including gas, electricity and water services, to the portfolio makes Arrow one of very few companies in the UK able to provide a full energy, telecoms and IT consultancy and service proposition.

Arrow has ten offices, annual sales of over £49 million and 220 staff supporting a diverse range of businesses from entrepreneurs to national, multi-site organisations. Many of our customers purchase multiple products and services from us, choosing Arrow as their telecoms partner year after year. Learn more about the types of customers we support and the solutions we have implemented here.

Over the years, Arrow has kept pace with technology, working with ‘best of breed’ providers in order to explore, define and tailor market-leading solutions for businesses. Arrow has a number of strategic partnerships in place across the Telecoms and IT Marketplace.

www.arrowcommunications.co.uk

