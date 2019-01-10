Clever and E.ON plug in to roll out EV charging across Scandinavia

Danish e-mobility service provider Clever and German energy giant E.ON have teamed up to build and operate ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers along the freeways throughout Scandinavia.

The joint venture aims to connect cities in Denmark, Norway and Sweden with a total of 48 ultra-fast charging sites.

As agreed with the EU, the firms will build 28 co-financed sites in Denmark and Sweden, as well as 20 sites in Norway outside of the original funding scope.

All 48 sites are planned to be fully operational by 2020 – EV services customers of Clever, E.ON and third party operators will be able to use the charging stations.

Casper Kirketerp-Møller, CEO of Clever, said: “This is a major leap forward for Scandinavian and European EV drivers alike. With this new joint venture, we’re journeying into the new era of borderless sustainable e-mobility.

“Only two years ago, this was a vivid dream on Danish soil of connecting people by frictionless, limitless, rewarding EV experience and now we’ve been granted the green light from the European Commission, with several ultra-fast charging sites sprouting throughout Denmark, Sweden and Norway.”