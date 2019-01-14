Uber takes a ride towards improving London’s air quality

Uber has unveiled a plan to clean up London’s air quality.

More than 3.6 million Londoners regularly use the ride-hailing service, with around half of the miles travelled by the company’s cars in the capital being powered either entirely or partially by electricity.

The firm’s new Clean Air Plan aims to help drivers upgrade to cleaner vehicles by introducing a Clean Air Fee of 15p per mile from the 16th of January on every trip taken through the app in the city.

This money will be used to support drivers to buy an electric vehicle and support other clean air initiatives – the firm has said none of this fee will be taken from drivers’ fares.

Uber also said it plans to make every one of its car in London fully electric by 2025.