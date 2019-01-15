India to take the crown for solar energy

India is expected to take the crown for solar energy after a massive 5GW facility was announced for the country.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) expects the solar farm to be the world’s largest – it will be built in the Ladakh region of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, where there is abundant sunlight and clear air.

When the project is completed in 2023, it is expected to save around 12,750 tonnes of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions annually.

The renewable electricity generated at the site will be carried 900 kilometres through high-voltage transmission cables, to be used in the state of Haryana’s Kaithal district.

Shapoorji Pallonji recently won a bid to develop a 50MW floating solar energy project in India.