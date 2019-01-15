Lush bath bombs make a fizz about going plastic free

Lush is to launch what it claims is the UK’s first plastic packaging-free cosmetics shop in Manchester this Friday.

The ‘Naked’ shop will sell a range of innovative and plastic packaging-free alternatives to its popular soaps, bath bombs and face scrubs.

Rather than using labels to display information, visitors to the shop will instead be able to scan products using an app able to recognise products through the camera.

This will provide detailed ingredient information and ‘how to use’ instructions.

Since last year the brand has sold 8,000 packaging-free solid shampoo bars, equating up to 616,880 hair washes that haven’t come from plastic bottles.

Mark Constantine OBE, Lush’s Co-Founder and Managing Director, said: “Reducing packaging is something Lush has been working on for many, many years.

“This shop aims to push the boundaries and is an exploration into what further things we can do, a discussion between us and our customers and a celebration of the fact that, after 20 years of development, we are able to fill up a whole shop with innovative naked cosmetic alternatives and offer a brand new shopping experience using technology alongside it.”