Case Study – Archbishop Sentamu Academy – AMP Clean Energy

Archbishop Sentamu Academy in Hull is receiving £20k per year in renewable heat payments thanks to expert advice from AMP Clean Energy.

The Academy installed a 500kW wood chip boiler in 2010 but assumed it would be too difficult and complicated to retrospectively apply for the Ofgem operated non-domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI), which was introduced in 2012.

The RHI provides financial incentives to increase the uptake of renewable heat by businesses, the public sector and non-profit organisations. Successful applicants who have installed renewable heat technologies such as biomass boilers receive quarterly payments from the scheme.

The Academy sought help from RHI experts at AMP Clean Energy to help them navigate through the complexity of the RHI process, and are now benefiting from a drastic reduction in their heating bills.

20 years of guaranteed RHI payments

Within a few months of making the RHI application, the Academy achieved RHI accreditation and is now receiving £20,000 per year for the next 20 years, resulting in a total income of around £400,000.

Applying for RHI accreditation involves getting all relevant documents together, verifying boiler meter compliance, collecting heat loss assessment reports, collecting evidence of boiler name plates and configurations and filling in all necessary documentation.

“I’d encourage anyone in a similar position to start the process immediately so that they can claim their payments and ensure that they maximise their investment in biomass, just as we have helped Archbishop Sentamu Academy to do”, said Gill Alker, Head of Consultancy at AMP Clean Energy.

“We believe a whole host of organisations are missing out on RHI payments which are rightfully theirs, so I’d encourage any organisations who are not sure if they are eligible for RHI to get in touch with us,” Gill added.

Calling in expert help

AMP Clean Energy’s consultancy team has helped more than 40 organisations successfully gain RHI payments in a range of different scenarios, even in situations which are not straightforward.

To find out more visit our RHI FAQ (click here to find out more) or email Gill Alker, Head of Consultancy at AMP Clean Energy on [email protected]

This is a promoted article.