New partnership gives EV drivers access to 12,000 new charge-points

A new partnership will see GIREVE customers gain access to 12,000 Allego electric vehicle (EV) charging points across Europe.

Both companies have announced they share the common goal of increasing cross border mobility and plan to enable the creation of an unrestricted charging network that can be accessed from anywhere at any time.

They believe this kind of system is essential to enabling the effective roll-out of low carbon transport in Europe.

Allego’s EV charging infrastructure is currently spread across Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the UK.

Anja van Niersen, CEO of Allego, said: “We believe that ground breaking partnerships like the one we are implementing with GIREVE will serve to improve EV charging infrastructure, enhance the EV driver user experience, further accelerating EV adoption and expand Allego’s market position.

“It is a significant step in easing to the transition towards e-mobility and a cleaner, greener more sustainable future.”