Ribena unveils berry sustainable new packaging

Ribena is introducing a range of more sustainable drinks packaging.

The soft drink brand, which claims to have been the first in the UK to use 100% recycled plastic bottles, has successfully trialled a new lightweight 500ml bottle which it expects will save 325 tonnes of plastic each year.

It has also announced all trays used to deliver Ribena squash concentrate bottles will be made from 100% recycled board, following an earlier move to make the carton trays from 100% recycled paperboard.

Together, these changes are forecast to save in the region of 406 tonnes of new board from being made and used annually.

Peter Maddox, Director of sustainability group WRAP, said: “As a founding member of the UK Plastics Pact it is fantastic to see Lucozade Ribena Suntory taking proactive steps to minimise its impact on the environment.

“As a brand, Ribena changed its bottles to 100% rPET more than ten years ago and it is great to see the company continue to innovate.”