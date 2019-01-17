Businesses in plastics value chain commit $1bn to cleaning up planet

An alliance of businesses from the plastics and consumer goods value chain has committed more than $1 billion (£775m) to tackle the problem of plastic waste.

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) is made up of nearly thirty member companies, including ExxonMobil, Shell, Total and Veolia,

These companies aim to develop solutions that will minimise the amount of plastic waste in the environment and promote solutions for recycling and reusing old plastics.

The consortium has announced it will partner with cities to design integrated waste management systems in large urban areas where infrastructure is lacking, fund the development of technologies and business models that prevent ocean plastic waste and develop an open source, science-based information project to support waste management projects.

It will also work with the United Nations to conduct joint workshops and training sessions, aid engagement on a local level and clean up concentrated areas of plastic waste already in the environment.

David Taylor, CEO of Procter & Gamble and Chairman of the AEPW, said: “Everyone agrees that plastic waste does not belong in our oceans or anywhere in the environment. This is a complex and serious global challenge that calls for swift action and strong leadership.

“This new alliance is the most comprehensive effort to date to end plastic waste in the environment. I urge all companies, big and small and from all regions and sectors, to join us.”