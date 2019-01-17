Lucozade Ribena Suntory invests £13m in efficiency upgrade

Lucozade Ribena Suntory has announced a £13 million investment to install a new, high-speed bottle filler at its factory in Coleford, Gloucestershire.

The company expects the equipment will reduce the amount of water and energy used during the manufacturing process by 40% per bottle and enable an overall reduction in water usage of 4.4% at the site.

It suggests saving energy and reducing its impact on the environment will help it achieve its green targets and become more profitable.

Approximately £10 million will be spent on new production and processing equipment, with the remaining £3 million invested directly in local contractors who will build and install supporting infrastructure.

Michelle Norman, Director of External Affairs and Sustainability, said: “This investment not only underpins the company’s continued commitment to UK manufacturing but it also demonstrates just how seriously we take our responsibility to sustainability.

“It is fantastic that by installing the latest filling technology we are able to reduce the amount of water and energy required so significantly.”

The project is set to commence in spring 2019 and is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.