US shovels $9.5m of new funding into coal technologies

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has announced up to $9.5 million (£7.4m) of funding for research and development into coal.

It hopes to develop innovative ways of converting domestic coal into upgraded feedstocks which can be used to generate power, make steel and create high-value products.

The projects, which will be managed by the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), involve working towards the production of an upgraded coal fuel to increase the value of coal for use in power plants or for steel production.

They will also test a range of small pilot-scale technologies that use domestic coal or related materials as a manufacturing feedstock to produce solid carbonaceous materials and composites, as well as research how microwave or low-temperature plasma technologies can convert it into high-performance carbon products.