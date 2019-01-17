Vattenfall to buy Dutch green energy supplier

Vattenfall has announced its intention to buy a Dutch electricity and gas company.

DELTA Energie supplies green energy to around 170,000 households and small and medium sized businesses, with the majority of its customers in the Zeeland province in the south of the Netherlands.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) and “positive advice” from DELTA’s works council.

Martijn Hagens, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Customers & Solutions at Vattenfall said: “With DELTA Energie, we are strengthening our position in the Netherlands and are expanding Vattenfall’s portfolio with a strong, green energy company that has a long history in Zeeland.

“We want to make it possible to live free from fossil fuels within one generation and can now include DELTA in our mission.”

The companies have agreed not to disclose the commercial terms of the agreement.