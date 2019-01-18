Chinese property firm buys majority stake in Swedish EV maker

A Chinese property group has bought 51% of the shares in a Swedish smart electric vehicle (EV) organisation.

Evergrande Group’s acquisition of the majority share in NEVS has been long-awaited – the firm has sought strong investors to plough capital into the company in recent years.

This funding is vital after NEVS recently built a new car manufacturing plant in Tianjin and now has started to build another in Shanghai, in addition to a facility in Trollhättan, Sweden.

Stefan Tilk, CEO at NEVS, said: “I am very pleased with this. It means that NEVS will get a financial strong main owner who also is very interested in developing our vision about green mobility transport solutions for the future.”

