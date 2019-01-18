Once again, we are looking for that special person who through their ability, experience and skill becomes indispensable to your clients and who makes an impact in the wider energy market. They will be knowledgeable, communicators and networkers with charm and a black book of contacts to die for. And to prove their networking skills, Industry Experts need to be nominated by a customer, an energy supplier or an industry player/stakeholder.

To nominate your Industry Expert, please click through to this page where you will be asked to give their name, company and why you are nominating them.

Once someone has been nominated, we will be in touch with the second part of the process which will involve their line manager writing up to 300 words as to why they make a great Expert. This part of the entry should be sent in a word document to [email protected].

Each section (line manager and nominator parts) will account for 50 marks. The final score will be out of 100. The top five scoring Industry Experts will make up the shortlist for the secondary judging panel. Please make sure the word limit is adhered to. Any answer that goes over the limit will be truncated. Judges’ decisions are final and binding; and no discussions or correspondence will be entered into relating to any of their decisions. Deadline for entry is 5 p.m. on 16th The shortlist will be announced on 20th May and the winner announced at the awards ceremony on 26th June. There is no entry fee for this award. Any entries shortlisted will be guaranteed a ticket to the awards ceremony.