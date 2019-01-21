Could bioenergy help reduce energy bills?

A major new review that will explore the future of bioenergy in the UK, including its ability to reduce energy bills, has been launched.

The Renewable Energy Association (REA) has announced a call for evidence and is seeking views from stakeholders, experts, academics, NGOs and industry in relation to three areas: Bioenergy technology deployment in the UK, ensuring sustainability in the bioenergy sector and the role of bioenergy in the bioeconomy.

Bioenergy is energy that is generated from bio-based fuels such as wood pellets and biodiesel.

The review is expected to result in a new policy strategy for government and industry, with a comprehensive up-to-date assessment of the current role of bioenergy and the potential it has in meeting carbon targets by 2032.

It will also look at bioenergy’s role in meeting the UK’s 2050 decarbonisation targets.

The announcement comes after the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) estimated bioenergy’s contribution could more than double by 2050.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also forecast bioenergy from liquid biofuels and biogas will lead the growth of all renewables to 2023.

Adam Brown, Independent Author for the Bioenergy Strategy report and former IEA Senior Energy Analyst said: “Bioenergy has been at the heart of the move to renewable energy in the UK. It currently provides the largest share of renewable energy, both globally and in the UK. Many of the policies which have helped spur the growth of bioenergy are now coming to an end and the energy markets and technologies have advanced significantly. So it’s time for an update of the UK’s strategy.

“We want to explore the role of bioenergy and how public policy and industry practice need to change if we’re to get the most out of this sector. We’re looking at everything from sustainability and air quality to economic value and its ability to cut energy bills.”

The call for evidence is open until 25th February 2019 and the report is expected to be published later this year.