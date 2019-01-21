Ireland offers €4m for innovative energy research

Businesses, universities and public sector bodies in Ireland are being invited to bid for a share of up to €4 million (£3.5m) for innovative energy research projects.

Successful applicants will be leading projects that explore ways to decarbonise the nation’s energy supply and demonstrate potential for “promising results”.

They must accelerate the development and deployment of competitive energy-related products, processes and systems in the Irish marketplace and support solutions that help overcome technical and other barriers to market uptake.

The grant is part of the National Energy Research Development and Demonstration Funding programme, being led by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

The level of funding available ranges from €100,000 (£88,147) for projects of less than one year to €650,000 (£572,957) for projects of up to four years.

Richard Bruton, Minister for Commissions, Climate Action and Environment said: “I am determined to make Ireland a leader in responding to climate change. Putting Ireland’s energy use on a sustainable path is key to realising that ambition. We, as government, must invest in research to help drive discovery of the new technologies and solutions required for Ireland’s low carbon energy transition.”

The deadline for applications is 7th March 2019.