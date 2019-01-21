TELCA 2019 is back this summer!

The award-winning Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) is back this summer with a new look and new award categories.

Taking place on 26th June, the black-tie event will be much more exclusive with only 400 tickets available.

The glittering awards ceremony will take place at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), followed by an after party and river cruise aboard the Silver Sturgeon.

Award categories include Best Customer Service, Secret Star, Most Trusted and Consultancy of the Year and the deadline for entries is 16th April.

Entries are now open for all the categories but remember – this year’s judging process will be much more rigorous, involving video interviews and random customer feedback.

ELN Editor Sumit Bose said: “TELCA has established itself as the best awards night in the energy calendar and we’re excited here at ELN towers for another year of celebrating TPIs and brokers, highlighting the best of the best in the industry. We have a brand new look and we will be back at the stunning Silver Sturgeon for a river cruise.

“Remember, you need to be in it to win it so get your entries in and get ready for the best party this summer!”

You can also join the conversation using the hashtag #TELCA19.