TELCA 19' Venues

The IET

Short Fuse

By Freddie Rand
More Articles
Monday 21 January 2019

IET London: Savoy Place as you see it today was designed by Stephen Salter and H Percy Adams as a Joint Examination Hall for the Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Surgeons. The site, however, has a longer and more notorious history, starting with the medieval Savoy Palace.

How to get there

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast