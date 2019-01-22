Britain’s greenest energy company

Green electricity didn’t exist back in 1996 when we offered it for the first time, becoming not just Britain’s but the world’s first green energy company – kick-starting the now global green energy movement. Over 20 years later our mission remains, to change the way energy is made and used in Britain. We do all of this in pursuit of our mission to create a greener Britain – working across the three frontiers of energy, transport and food, which together make up 80% of our personal carbon footprints.

One of the single biggest things any business or organisation can do to fight climate change is to switch to green energy – and with Ecotricity, you don’t just get energy with a green source, you get a green outcome too – we’ll harness your business energy bills to develop lots of sustainable projects to build a green Britain.

Businesses can choose one simple 100% green electricity tariff and one frack-free green gas tariff, or opt for bespoke pricing that works for their specific energy needs.

But we do so much more than just supply green energy – we work with our customers, supporting them on their sustainability journeys. We offer a range of energy solutions to help customers to reduce their carbon footprint and cut energy costs, from helping them to generate their own energy to a revenue share as part of a virtual power plant.

