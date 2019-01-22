Enel installs 260 EV charging points across Italy and Austria

Enel has installed 260 electric vehicle (EV) recharging points along the long-distance roads crisscrossing Italy and Austria.

Spread over 130 stations, the fast chargers are compatible with all EVs currently on the market and comply with international standards in the field of low carbon mobility.

The charging infrastructure in Italy has been developed entirely by Enel and can fully charge an average EV’s battery in about 20 minutes.

A total of 220 charging points are now in operation in Italy and 40 charging points are set up in Austria, with plans to build 140 more in the next three years

The charging infrastructure is mainly located near to motorway entrances and in shopping centre car parks.

The programme was co-financed by the EU and also involves Austrian utility Verbund, Renault, Nissan, BMW, Volkswagen and Audi.