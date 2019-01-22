Introducing Hudson Energy

With more than 15 years’ experience supplying gas and electricity to businesses just like yours, Hudson Energy is part of Just Energy Group which serves more than 1.6 million customers worldwide.

Choose Hudson Energy to benefit from:

Competitive pricing – We follow the UK energy market closely to ensure that our prices remain competitive.

– We follow the UK energy market closely to ensure that our prices remain competitive. Custom plans – We offer adaptable products that work for your business, however you operate.

– We offer adaptable products that work for your business, however you operate. Exceptional expertise – We provide you with a dedicated and experienced advisor.

– We provide you with a dedicated and experienced advisor. Value added services – We offer additional energy-related products and services designed to help you and your business to be energy-efficient and to save money.

– We offer additional energy-related products and services designed to help you and your business to be energy-efficient and to save money. Renewable energy – We provide energy that you can be proud of and give you renewable energy certificates to display on your website and in your offices.

For more details, please visit HudsonEnergy.co.uk or contact us on 0330 0882679 or at [email protected].