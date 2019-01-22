Latest Jobs – Event and Unit Manager – Energy Live News

About the company:

Energy Live News (ELN) is a multi-award-winning independent publishing and events company. We are the UK’s leading dedicated daily news site covering energy. We make energy issues easy to understand and appeal to both the B2B sector and general consumer.

Our team of reporters and TV camera operators use video, text and animation to communicate to the business energy sector a snapshot of what is important. We are an accredited Google news site with a large email database of energy professionals.

We are independent, fair and outspoken in our coverage and we aim to be the place to come to for easy to understand energy news.

The Role:

Delivering events on time, within budget, that meet and exceed expectations.

Setting, communicating and maintaining timelines and priorities on every project

Communicating, maintaining and developing client relationships

Managing supplier relationships

Managing operational and administrative functions to ensure specific projects are delivered efficiently

Travelling to on-site inspections and project managing events

Ensuring excellent customer service and quality delivery

Generate ticket and sponsorship sales when needed

Creates and executes project work plans and revises as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements

Identifies resources needed and assigns jobs accordingly.

Ensures project documents are complete, current, and stored appropriately

Understands revenue models, P/L, and cost-to-completion projections and makes decisions accordingly

Effectively utilises each team member to his/her fullest potential

Manages day-to-day client interaction

Sets and manages client expectations

Communicates effectively with clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions

Runs all social media channels for events and the news platform Energy Live News

Use WordPress to build/maintain the company and event websites

Uses indesign to create newsletters for clients

Uses Google Analytics, Lead Forensics and social media platforms to create weekly analytics for our websites, event pages and sponsored content.

Desired Skills and Experience

Highly organised with the ability to multi-task effectively within a pressured and fast-moving environment

Meticulous planner, able to ensure all deadlines are hit on time

Excellent team player

Confident and outgoing personality, thriving on contact with clients and speakers

Commercial awareness

If interested, please send a CV and Covering Letter to [email protected]