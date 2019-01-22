Latest Jobs – Event and Unit Manager – Energy Live News

About the company:
Energy Live News (ELN) is a multi-award-winning independent publishing and events company. We are the UK’s leading dedicated daily news site covering energy. We make energy issues easy to understand and appeal to both the B2B sector and general consumer.
Our team of reporters and TV camera operators use video, text and animation to communicate to the business energy sector a snapshot of what is important. We are an accredited Google news site with a large email database of energy professionals.
We are independent, fair and outspoken in our coverage and we aim to be the place to come to for easy to understand energy news.
The Role:
- Delivering events on time, within budget, that meet and exceed expectations.
- Setting, communicating and maintaining timelines and priorities on every project
- Communicating, maintaining and developing client relationships
- Managing supplier relationships
- Managing operational and administrative functions to ensure specific projects are delivered efficiently
- Travelling to on-site inspections and project managing events
- Ensuring excellent customer service and quality delivery
- Generate ticket and sponsorship sales when needed
- Creates and executes project work plans and revises as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements
- Identifies resources needed and assigns jobs accordingly.
- Ensures project documents are complete, current, and stored appropriately
- Understands revenue models, P/L, and cost-to-completion projections and makes decisions accordingly
- Effectively utilises each team member to his/her fullest potential
- Manages day-to-day client interaction
- Sets and manages client expectations
- Communicates effectively with clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions
- Runs all social media channels for events and the news platform Energy Live News
- Use WordPress to build/maintain the company and event websites
- Uses indesign to create newsletters for clients
- Uses Google Analytics, Lead Forensics and social media platforms to create weekly analytics for our websites, event pages and sponsored content.
Desired Skills and Experience
- Highly organised with the ability to multi-task effectively within a pressured and fast-moving environment
- Meticulous planner, able to ensure all deadlines are hit on time
- Excellent team player
- Confident and outgoing personality, thriving on contact with clients and speakers
- Commercial awareness
If interested, please send a CV and Covering Letter to [email protected]